Nasdaq Calypso Infrastructure Now Available on AWS Cloud

Financial institutions can now deploy Nasdaq Calypso capital markets and treasury infrastructure on the AWS cloud.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The capability is enabled by an expanded partnership in which AWS will offer this infrastructure as a fully managed service while Nasdaq will manage the underlying infrastructure, the companies said in a Thursday (Sept. 25) press release.

For the financial institutions that deploy Nasdaq Calypso on AWS, the solution will eliminate the need to maintain the platform’s underlying infrastructure, will allow faster deployment and will ensure they are always operating on the latest version, according to the release.

Nasdaq Calypso provides a single environment in which financial institutions can manage trading, risk, margin, collateral workflows and data analytics, per the release.

Magnus Haglind, head of capital markets technology at Nasdaq, said in the release that by deploying this platform on AWS, market participants can eliminate the obstacles presented by legacy architecture and embrace innovation, regulatory change and industry-wide connectivity.

“As cloud and managed services increasingly become the preferred model for mission-critical platforms, our expanded collaboration with AWS positions Nasdaq to lead this industry-wide transformation,” Haglind said.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

It was reported Sept. 9 that cryptocurrency exchange Gemini will become a reseller of Nasdaq Calypso. This is part of a new partnership in which Nasdaq has agreed to buy $50 million of the Class A common stock of Gemini, and the companies will collaborate to give Nasdaq’s clients the ability to custody and stake crypto assets.

John Kain, director of financial services market development at AWS, said in the Thursday press release that the cloud deployment of Nasdaq Calypso will provide infrastructure that is more agile, resilient and future-ready.

“Today, financial institutions are faced with a technological paradox, needing to innovate their technology stack rapidly while maintaining legacy infrastructure to support mission-critical operations,” Kain said. “Our expanded collaboration enhances Nasdaq Calypso’s solution with high-performing, scalable and secure infrastructure.”

It was reported in May that AWS is continuing to add data centers. It opened a cluster of them in Mexico earlier this year and is building new facilities in Chile, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan. In January, AWS said it planned to invest at least $11 billion in Georgia to expand infrastructure to support cloud computing and artificial intelligence.