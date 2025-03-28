Shopify and Pipe17 Partner to Help Merchants Scale Across New Channels

Shopify and Pipe17 formed a partnership that they said will help Shopify merchants simplify their order management and scale their businesses across new channels.

Pipe17 will help Shopify merchants connect Shopify to marketplaces and sales channels while ensuring that their fulfillment channels and back-office applications work together, the companies said in a Friday (March 28) press release.

These capabilities will help Shopify better serve direct-to-consumer (D2C), B2B and enterprise merchants and enable Pipe17 to provide the merchants with a managed network of hundreds of commerce applications, including marketplaces, third-party logistics (3PL), warehouse management systems (WMSs), enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and data lakes, according to the release.

By connecting their various accounts, merchants will be able to eliminate operational friction and ensure accurate real-time inventory across all channels, per the release.

“Shopify is dedicated to supporting the complex needs of fast-growing, larger brands and retailers,” Dale Traxler, director of global technology partners at Shopify, said in the release. “Pipe17 handles complex order management needs for large brands, and their technology helps merchants scale more easily across new channels.”

Tim Morse, senior vice president of partnerships and business development at Pipe17, said in the release: “This partnership will directly help Shopify attract and support even more enterprise and B2B merchants.”

Pipe17 said in January that it raised $15.5 million in a Series A funding round to support its efforts to build and scale its infrastructure for artificial intelligence-powered composable order operations.

“We are at a pivotal moment in commerce, where businesses are under immense pressure to adapt to an increasingly complex and fragmented landscape,” Pipe17 CEO and co-founder Mo Afshar said at the time in a press release. “Pipe17 is uniquely positioned to address these challenges and shape the future of commerce.”

Shopify said in February that it holds over 12% of the eCommerce market share in the United States, and it is growing in Europe and Japan.

“2024 was one for the books and further solidified us as a leader in unified commerce,” Shopify President Harley Finkelstein said Feb. 11 during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call.

For all PYMNTS B2B coverage, subscribe to the daily B2B Newsletter.