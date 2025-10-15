SpotOn Teams With Visa to Streamline Tip Payouts

Restaurant management system SpotOn has launched a collaboration with Visa.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The partnership, announced Wednesday (Oct. 15), integrates Visa Direct into SpotOn’s DayCheck solution, letting restaurants simplify tip payouts.

“Independent restaurants are under pressure to do more with less, and that includes finding ways to support their teams,” said Doron Friedman, chief innovation officer for SpotOn.

“By working with Visa to bring Visa Direct into DayCheck, we’re giving operators a way to simplify tip payouts and cash flow, while empowering employees with the flexibility to access their earnings rapidly. It’s a win-win that strengthens both restaurants and the people who power them,” Friedman added.

According to a SpotOn news release, the integration lets restaurant operators avoid manual calculations, cash handling, and delayed payouts.

The system uses the instant payments infrastructure of Astra for rapid payouts, letting SpotOn move tip funds without needing prefunding or manual cash handling, the release added.

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

SpotOn debuted DayCheck last month, with company CEO Matt Hyman calling it a way to make life easier for restaurant operators.

“Owners get a solution that enhances their cash flow and streamlines operations, while employees gain the flexibility to access their money when they need it. It’s a win-win for restaurants looking to attract and retain staff in today’s competitive labor market.”

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments found that 85% of workers who have gotten digital, instant payouts reported satisfaction with that choice. The same data showed that 81% of hospitality workers opted for instant payments for their convenience, while around three-quarters said they chose instant due toa desire to quickly secure their funds.

Beyond that, the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Measuring Consumer Satisfaction With Instant Payouts” found a little more than three quarters of consumers chose to receive instant payments for income and earnings disbursements from methods like earned wage access (EWA) when possible.

“Companies facing staffing shortages or high turnover see EWA or instant pay as a differentiator. Millennials and younger workers expect this kind of flexibility,” PYMNTS wrote earlier this year.

A more recent PYMNTS Intelligence/Ingo Money report — “Instant Loyalty: The Growing Necessity of Earned Wage Access Amid Uncertainty” — finds that against the backdrop of tariffs, inflation and rising living costs, the timing of pay has gone from being a back-office routine to “a frontline competitive advantage.” Data from that report showed that 83% of workers aged 18 to 44 would rather have access to wages than fixed paydays.