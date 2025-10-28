Thredd Integrates LoanPro Infrastructure Into New Credit Offerings

Global payments processor Thredd said Monday (Oct. 27) that it has entered the credit space and has integrated LoanPro’s composable credit infrastructure to underpin its new offerings.

Thredd’s credit solutions for FinTechs and financial organizations are part of the company’s strategy to provide full-stack embedded issuing and processing capabilities, including credit, debit and prepaid, the company said in a Monday press release.

With the integration of LoanPro’s infrastructure, Thredd’s clients will be able to accelerate their design, launch and scaling of differentiated credit products, according to the release.

The collaboration will encompass multiple geographies, “across the U.S. and beyond,” per the release.

“Credit-based value propositions drive not only more opportunities for both B2B and B2C verticals, but also generate more revenue for issuers, FinTechs and enterprises,” Thredd CEO Jim McCarthy said in the release. “LoanPro’s platform solves much of the inherent complexity in providing truly differentiated credit, allowing us to offer our clients the tools to build sticky, profitable credit products, while maintaining compliance and operational efficiency.”

LoanPro Co-Founder and CEO Rhett Roberts said in the release that there is a “massive opportunity” for innovative credit products in the U.S. and around the world.

“The future of finance is personalized,” Roberts said. “Thredd brings together the entire ecosystem needed to launch revolving credit products, and with LoanPro’s modern, composable platform, clients can personalize and differentiate their offerings at scale in a way that drive share of wallet.”

In some other recently announced collaborations, Thredd teamed up with Visa’s Featurespace to develop an anti-fraud solution called One View, joined forces with payroll/financial platform Ontop to give that company’s workforce and clients an improved way to access and use their earnings, and partnered with Puerto Rico-based regional payments enabler and licensed BIN sponsor Payblr to offer compliant issuing for global FinTechs that are entering markets in the Latin America and Caribbean region.

When announcing the partnership with Payblr, Thredd Chief Revenue Officer Kevin Fox said in a press release: “Expanding into new regions can be complex and difficult to navigate. By teaming up with Payblr, we’re offering a faster, simpler way for our clients to activate programs in Latin America, without compromising on compliance, scalability or speed.”