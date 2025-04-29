Trustly Forms A2A Payment Partnership With France’s Paytweak

Account-to-account (A2A) payments provider Trustly has launched a partnership with French FinTech Paytweak.

The collaboration integrates “Paytweak’s smart payment connections into Trustly’s A2A journeys,” the companies said in a news release Tuesday (April 29).

It will also serve as an extension to Paytweak’s platform capabilities via Trustly’s direct, instant and recurring banking infrastructure, giving rise to a unified payment offering that complies with European regulatory requirements, the companies added.

“While recurring payments are becoming more widespread, 44% of European businesses identify them as a barrier to their growth due to high costs, fraud, and collection delays,” the release said. “The partnership between Trustly and Paytweak addresses this issue, offering an integrated solution that can be activated without complex development and is tailored to various business use cases.”

According to the release, Paytweak customers can activate Trustly’s direct bank payments, without cards or complex integration, letting them offer instant, recurring or localized payments via a simple link.

“This partnership with Trustly is a natural step in our mission: to simplify payments for businesses while guaranteeing performance and compliance,” said Jérôme Torricelli, head of sales for Paytweak. “By combining our expertise in payment links with Trustly’s banking infrastructure, we offer a credible and European alternative to traditional card-based models.”

PYMNTS spoke last month with Christina Potter, head of eCommerce at Trustly, about the rise of pay by bank technology.

“What we’re seeing — and I think what everyone’s seeing — is more interest around pay by bank as a way to accept payments,” Potter said. “It’s obvious that it’s a lower-cost payment method utilizing ACH rails. But there’s more to it than just that.”

For merchants, pay by bank presents a compelling financial case. According to Potter, these businesses can save up to half the costs tied to debit card transactions by embracing this payment method. These savings, in turn, can be put back into loyalty programs, fueling higher average transaction values (ATVs) and boosting customer retention.

The process is a simple one: Consumers log into their bank accounts, doing away with the need to input 16-digit credit card numbers as well as worries about card expiration dates and lost or stolen cards.

“Most Americans have had their bank account for 17 years or more,” Potter said. “It’s truly an opportunity to simply log into your bank account … and now with OnlineAuth, you can use your app and biometrics to log in.”



