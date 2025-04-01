Uber and OpenTable to Roll Out Connected Dining Offerings

Uber and OpenTable have partnered to create a connected dining experience that will include access to dining reservations, transportation and membership benefits.

The offerings, which will be rolled out in phases throughout the year, will be powered by integrations of the ride-hailing and delivery services of Uber and the restaurant network of OpenTable, which is part of Booking Holdings, the companies said in a Monday (March 31) press release.

They will encompass the Uber Eats, Uber and OpenTable apps and will be available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Australia and Ireland, according to the release.

For the more than 1 million restaurants that partner with the companies, the platforms’ collaboration will provide “additional opportunities to drive revenue, engage existing diners — and reach new ones,” the release said.

“As a first step, our partnership with OpenTable will make it easier than ever to find and book a great restaurant and get there without a hitch,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in the release. “And we’re excited to continue making Uber One even more valuable to our members.”

OpenTable CEO Debby Soo said in the release that the partnership will redefine “what it means to dine out in a connected world.”

“Dining, delivery and transportation are all intimately connected,” Soo said. “This partnership strategically positions OpenTable to make those daily experiences as integrated and frictionless as possible for both restaurants and diners.”

The proliferation of smart devices is making digital commerce the norm, rather than the exception, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report, “How People Pay: Consumer Preference for Connected Technology.”

The report found that in the restaurant sector, mobile ordering, QR code payments and contactless transactions are becoming integral to the dining experience. It also found that digital ordering and payment processes are necessary for businesses to remain competitive.

Uber said in February that it added 5 million members to its Uber One program in the fourth quarter, bringing its total membership to 30 million.

OpenTable parent company Booking Holdings said in October that it saw a 40% year-over-year increase in “connected trip” transactions, which involve more than one travel-related service.