Kroger Teams With Uber as Food Prices Pressure Consumers

Uber and its associated apps have launched a partnership with grocery chain Kroger.

The collaboration adds nearly 2,700 Kroger-owned stores to Uber, Uber Eats and Postmates, letting customers around the country shop and order same-day delivery, the companies announced in a Thursday (Jan. 15) news release.

“Customers’ needs evolve constantly, and at Kroger, we’re committed to meeting them with solutions that fit every moment with the understanding that what is convenient changes day-to-day,” said Jody Kalmbach, vice president of Kroger’s digital experience and eCommerce operations. “Collaborating with Uber enables us to deliver even more convenience and flexibility, helping more families access the food they love with ease and reliability.”

The launch follows the companies’ previous partnerships, which include a restaurant meal delivery option announced last year.

“Making Kroger’s banners available across Uber’s apps gives shoppers a simple, reliable way to get their weekly groceries or last minute items whenever they need them,” said Hashim Amin Uber’s North American head of grocery and retail.

“We’re excited to begin working on our shared vision for convenience and to give households even more flexibility in the months ahead.”

Kroger has a similar partnership with DoorDash, which, as of last fall, also covered 2,700 stores around the country.

The company is expanding its digital footprint at a time when many consumers are concerned about the cost of their groceries.

Research by PYMNTS Intelligence shows that food prices are the most frequently cited source of stress, mentioned by 56% of the people surveyed. It’s a figure that reflects “the persistent impact of inflation on essential spending,” as PYMNTS wrote last week.

A more recent report here described food as the “most visible reminder of inflation for households,” with food and beverages costs increasing 3% in 2025, with food at home — or groceries — up 2.4% over the past year.

Within that category, prices varied: Meats, poultry, fish and eggs rose 3.9%, while dairy prices fell and fruit and vegetable prices ticked up modestly. Food away from home — eating in restaurants — costs increased faster, climbing 4.1% year over year, underlining why many shoppers are more deliberate about dining choices, the report added.

“These trends are encouraging consumers to plan purchases more carefully, consolidate trips and seek value,” PYMNTS wrote, adding that it’s in line with in-house research “showing that grocery spending remains resilient, with shoppers adjusting how and where they buy rather than solely what they buy.”