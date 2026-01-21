Regions and Worldpay Team to Help Businesses Manage Cash Flow

Regions Bank has launched a partnership with payments technology company Worldpay.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The collaboration, announced Wednesday (Jan. 21), is designed to improve how the bank’s business clients accept payments and manage cash flow operations.

“Accepting payments allows Regions’ business clients to sell in-store, online, and anywhere in between with an array of payment options,” the bank said in the news release, explaining one aspect of the partnership. “This technology enables merchants to meet their customers wherever they prefer to shop.”

The collaboration also offers payment protection via anti-fraud tools, intelligent authentication, disputes and chargeback management, along with services like compliance management.

Merchants have access to other tools and services designed to enhance their experience, optimize acceptance rates, and deliver unique customer insights, the release added.

“In a dynamic and changing business world, service, convenience and ease-of-use are more important than ever for our clients,” said Bryan Ford, head of treasury management for Regions. “Combining our services is just the latest example of our consistent, ongoing commitment to elevating how we serve business customers.”

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

PYMNTS wrote last week about some of the pressures facing small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The operations make up 99.9% of all American enterprises, yet nearly 7% of SMBs said they felt pessimistic about their odds of survival over the next two years, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence report “Brewing Storm: Why 1 in 5 Smaller Businesses Without Financing Fear They May Not Survive Tariffs.”

Jonathan Aguilar, associate vice president of partner experience at Maverick Payments, said in an interview here last month that these challenges have led SMBs to reexamine priorities rather than chase aggressive expansion.

SMBs have “to prioritize their cost control and cash flow,” he said.

“Cash flow blind spots amplify three specific risks. First is concentration risk. Many SMBs depend on a handful of customers or suppliers. When one falters, the impact is immediate and disproportionate,” PYMNTS wrote. “Second is timing risk. Mismatched inflows and outflows turn otherwise profitable operations into liquidity traps. Third is financing risk. As lenders tighten standards, access to short-term credit becomes less reliable precisely when it is most needed.”

Meanwhile, Regions Bank released earnings last week showing that while its loan growth remained subdued in 2025, consumer activity was stable, with the lender seeing continued success acquiring accounts digitally. Digital channels made up 29% of checking account acquisitions, compared to 21% last year.

CEO John Turner said consumer customers “are still in really good shape from our perspective,” noting steady transactional activity despite households being selective in borrowing.