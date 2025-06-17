Financial Anxiety Spurs Demand for Consumer Budgeting Apps

Highlights
More Americans now live pay to paycheck — 68.4% — than ever. With financial pressures causing anxiety, there is a need for accessible and effective budgeting solutions for all demographics.
Only 37% of consumers use advanced budgeting tools. This represents an opportunity for FinTech companies to reach the 60% of consumers experiencing anxiety who are underserved.
Budgeting apps need to pivot their marketing to focus on tangible benefits rather than generic, one-size-fits-all solutions, and integrate features like daily reminders and debt management to truly meet consumer needs.
Most Americans know the pain of having their earnings hit their bank account each month, only to fly immediately out the door for a mortgage or rent, food, electricity, gas, cellphone bills and other essentials, along with incidentals. What millions of struggling consumers don’t know is that there’s a pain reliever for that condition: budgeting apps. Used right, the analgesic can help cure pocketbook precariousness and lessen financial anxiety.