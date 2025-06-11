Stax Appoints Paysafe and FIS Veteran Kevin Wall as CFO

Stax Payments has appointed Paysafe and FIS veteran Kevin Wall as chief financial officer, saying he will spearhead the payment technology provider’s next chapter of strategic expansion.

Announcing the appointment in a Wednesday (June 11) press release emailed to PYMNTS, Stax highlighted Wall’s experience leading the finance organizations at top payments companies, navigating complex financial structures and multichannel sales and operations, and driving scaled businesses.

“Kevin’s combination of financial leadership and industry expertise makes him ideally positioned to support our next phase of growth,” Stax CEO Paulette Rowe said in the release. “As we prepare to launch as an end-to-end payments processor and expand our multichannel offerings, his leadership and experience will play a critical role in scaling our operations and delivering even greater value to our partners and merchants.”

Wall most recently served as CFO of Paysafe’s payments processing division, according to the release. Before that, he held leadership roles at FIS.

He joins Stax at a time when the company is processing over $30 billion in payments and serving more than 30,000 businesses and software platforms across the U.S. and Canada, per the release.

“There couldn’t be a more exciting time in the payments industry, and what drew me to Stax was its innovative spirit and commitment to unlocking next-level growth for its customers,” Wall said in the release.

“I look forward to bringing my experience to a company that’s already achieved considerable success and helping to accelerate its financial strategy as we continue to broaden and deepen our capabilities.”

Stax has spent the last two years acquiring processing and settlement technology so it can control the full stack, Rowe told PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster in an interview posted Thursday (June 5). The objective is to respond in days, not quarters, when independent software vendor (ISV) partners spot a new use case, Rowe said.

Stax announced in October that it acquired BlockChyp to add that company’s payments gateway, simplified applications programming interfaces (API) and streamlined customer onboarding experiences and to expand Stax’s end-to-end capabilities.

In 2023, Stax acquired Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems (APPS) to give partners and merchants options for their payment processing needs on one cohesive platform.