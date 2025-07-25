16 Financial Services Bills Advance for Consideration by House

The House Financial Services Committee said Thursday (July 24) that it advanced 16 bills to be considered by the full House of Representatives.

The bills were advanced during a two-day full committee markup, the committee said in a Thursday press release.

“We marked up a broad range of bipartisan priorities that reflect our shared commitment to strengthening the American economy and empowering hardworking families,” Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, said in the release.

The House Financial Services Committee Democrats highlighted 12 of the 16 bills included in the markups in their own Wednesday (July 23) press release, saying these 12 bills are Democratic-led and bipartisan.

“The bills aim to expand access to financial services, strengthen small businesses, capital formation, and advance national security at home and abroad,” the Democrats’ press release said.

The 12 bills highlighted by both parties include the following:

The BRAVE Burma Act (H.R. 3190) would call for a determination of sanctions on certain persons of Burma.

The Bringing the Discount Window into the 21st Century Act (H.R. 3390) would require the Federal Reserve to review and improve discount window operations.

The Small Business Investor Capital Access Act (H.R. 3673) would increase the exemption from registration threshold for certain investment advisers of private funds.

The PEACE Act of 2025 (H.R. 4346) would require the Secretary of the Treasury to prohibit or limit the opening or maintaining of correspondent accounts or payable through accounts by certain foreign financial institutions, in hopes of resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The No New Burma Funds Act (H.R. 4423) would extend the pause on disbursements and new financing commitments to the government of Burma.

The DEAL Act (H.R. 4429) would require the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to revise the definition of a qualifying investment, for purposes of the exemption from registration for venture capital fund advisers under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

The Expanding WKSI Eligibility Act (H.R. 4430) would lower the aggregate market value of voting and non-voting common equity necessary for an issuer to qualify as a well-known seasoned adviser.

The ICAN Act (H.R. 4431) would amend the definition of qualifying venture capital funds in the Investment Company Act of 1940.

The SMART Act (H.R. 4437) would reduce the regulatory burden on certain “well managed and well capitalized” financial institutions.

The Advocating for Small Business Act (H.R. 4449) would establish Offices of Small Business within rule writing divisions of the SEC.

The TRUST Act (H.R. 4478) would permit federal banking agencies to examine qualifying insured depository institutions with under $6 billion in total assets not less than once every 18 months.

The American Access to Banking Act (H.R. 4544) would direct federal banking and credit union agencies to promote the formation of de novo regulated institutions.

The four bills highlighted by only the Republicans include the following:

The Common Cents Act (H.R. 3074) directs the Secretary of the Treasury to stop minting the penny and to require cash transactions to be rounded up or down to the nearest five cents.

The FDIC Board Accountability Act (H.R. 3446) would revise the membership requirements for the board of directors of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation(FDIC).

The Syria Sanctions Accountability Act (H.R. 4427) would review banking restrictions, anti-money laundering capacity and sanctions with respect to the government of Syria.

The Stop Agency Fiat Enforcement of Guidance Act (H.R. 4460) would require a clarity guidance statement on certain financial agency guidance.