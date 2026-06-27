The World Cup Has Become the World’s Largest Pop-Up Store
The Super Bowl is a one-night luxury product; the Olympics is an infrastructure project with medals. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is a roaming retail platform: 48 teams, 104 matches and 16 host cities across three countries. Through 44 matches, attendance had topped 2.85 million, with stadiums averaging 99.6% full, according to a Reuters analysis. FIFA’s 2026 revenue budget is $8.9 billion, with broadcasting rights contributing the largest slice, at 44%.