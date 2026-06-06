World Cup 2026 Has a Checkout Problem
The World Cup is supposed to be a monthlong festival of flags, chants, bad wigs and beautiful irrationality. But in the final days before kickoff, the 2026 tournament is beginning to look less like a sporting celebration and more like a checkout page designed by someone who thinks “surge pricing” is a love language. Yes, North America is about to host the biggest World Cup ever — 104 matches across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, from June 11 through July 19 — but fans are already learning that getting to the game may require a second mortgage, a tactical transit plan and the emotional resilience usually reserved for airline baggage fees.