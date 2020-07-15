Real Estate

Mall Parking Lots Now Revenue Streams For Owners

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Mall Parking Lots Now Revenue Streams For Owners

As the pandemic upends their entire business model, malls are turning to their own parking lots as new sources of revenue for events like outdoor concerts or drive-in movies, CNBC reports.

The move, on the part of many event organizers, is intended to replace how they would normally rent out space in a mall or other venue.

Brookfield Properties, for example, has signed a deal with entertainment company Kilburn Live to turn five parking lots across the U.S. into outdoor venues in Denver, Dallas, Houston, Minneapolis and Woodbridge, New Jersey, with more such venues on the way, CNBC reported.

Michelle Snyder, chief marketing officer of Brookfield’s retail arm, said the idea was to keep making money even through the pandemic’s dissolution of many old standards of events.

“If we can’t rent the mall, we are going to rent other space,” she said in an interview, referring to hosting large-scale events, according to CNBC. “We actually have tons of ideas for our parking lots.”

Snyder said many people have responded positively to such events, in spite of their hesitance to re-enter some physical indoor stores. She said people are “desperate to leave home,” and added Brookfield has taken extra steps to add food kiosks so people can eat while watching drive-in movies.

Elliot Nassim, president of Mason Asset Management, which works to buy distressed malls with New York-based realty company Namdar Realty Group, said the idea is just to keep using the property one has.

“If you have good real estate, you have the potential to do so much with it,” he said, according to CNBC.

The new form of revenue could be a good alternative while the pandemic forces many tenants to be delinquent on rent or file for bankruptcy.

Malls have been assailed for years by the rise of eCommerce services, with declining traffic prompting developers and officials to explore turning parts of them into housing or other such developments.

——————————

New PYMNTS Study: Subscription Commerce Conversion Index – July 2020 

Staying home 24/7 has consumers turning to subscription services for both entertainment and their day-to-day needs. While that’s a great opportunity for providers, it also presents a challenge — 27.4 million consumers are looking to cancel their subscriptions because of friction and cost concerns. In the latest Subscription Commerce Conversion Index, PYMNTS reveals the five key features that can help companies keep subscribers loyal despite today’s challenging economic times.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Robotic Process Automation Tech Firm UiPath Notches $225M
5.0K
B2B Payments

Robotic Process Automation Tech Firm UiPath Notches $225M

balance sheet and money
4.5K
B2B Payments

B-North Chooses Wiserfunding To Help Grade SMB Risk

europe-reopen-shopping-spree
4.5K
Europe

Europe Reopens, Shopping Spree Underway

Temasek, MAS Issue Global Blockchain Suggestions
3.1K
Blockchain

Temasek, MAS Issue Suggestions For Global Blockchain Financial Transactions

2.9K
Digital Payments

Visa On The Role of ‘Super Apps’ In Driving Emerging Market Growth

Robinhood App Crashes Again As Markets Plummet
2.9K
Investments

Robinhood Raises $320M, Valuation Hits $8.6B

2.8K
Security & Fraud

Fraudsters Create ‘Clone’ Investment Accounts To Dupe Consumers

2.7K
Gig Economy

Fostering Payments Trust In A Global Freelance Economy

unemployment-benefit-covid
2.3K
Economy

Economists Say 68 Pct Of Unemployed Workers Collected More Than Their Regular Wages

Using The FIT® Framework In A Digital 3.0 World
2.3K
Payments Innovation

How To Drive Success In A Digital 3.0 World

MUFG
2.3K
International

MUFG Shifts Focus To Digital Investments To Grow Customer Base

Merrill Lynch
2.1K
Security & Fraud

Merrill Lynch Under Investigation By NH Securities Regulators

Healthcare Is Under The Knife Of Disruption
2.1K
Healthcare

Traditional Healthcare Is Going Under The Knife Of Disruption

Fed Will Launch Main Street Lending Program
2.1K
Loans

Fights Over Loan Terms Delayed Main Street Lending Program

iZettle On Fast-Tracking Innovation For SMBs
2.0K
Retail

PayPal’s de Geer: Why PayPal’s Fast-Tracking Innovation To Future-Proof SMBs