The Clearing House Says Instant Payments Build Better Business Balance Sheets

Cash flow is the lifeblood of any business. That’s why many of the most exciting innovations within payments are aimed at helping businesses build better balance sheets and support healthy growth.

And with the advent of instant payments, the first new domestic payments rail in half a century, there is a new — and better — way to pay in the U.S.A.

Faster payments are already having an impact across the transportation industry, where small businesses and independent truckers especially have relied heavily on traditional payment mechanisms such as checks and Automated Clearing House (ACH) transfers.

“For these businesses, instant payments are really about precision,” Cheryl Gurz, vice president, RTP product development at The Clearing House (TCH), told PYMNTS, explaining that across the evolving landscape of the transportation sector, the advent of instant payment systems marks a significant shift in how transactions are being conducted, particularly among small- to medium-sized businesses.

Gurz explained that the decentralized nature of the transportation industry inherently results in uncertainty around cash flows. Many small operators find it easier to manage their finances with checks despite the inherent delays because they offer a tangible way to control the timing of disbursements without the risk of overdrafts associated with poorly timed electronic payments.

Instant payments, facilitated by TCH’s RTP network, present a solution to these timing and cash flow challenges. Unlike traditional methods, the RTP network operates 24/7, allowing businesses to make payments at any time, ensuring they align perfectly with their cash flow needs.

“They’re out on the road, it’s 10 PM on the west coast, and they have a payment due the next morning. And the east coast supplier, they can make that payment and within 30 seconds and it’s settled. So they don’t have to worry about timing, they don’t have to worry about banker’s hours,” Gurz said.

The Impact of Instant Payments in the Transportation Sector

The adoption of instant payments in the transportation sector is gaining momentum, particularly in two main areas: collections and payouts.

As Gurz highlighted, many small operators and owner-operators in the transportation industry use factoring services to manage their cash flow. This means that they sell their invoices to brokers who advance them funds, ensuring immediate liquidity.

With instant payments, these transactions are expedited, allowing operators to receive funds quickly and make necessary payments without delay. This practice is becoming increasingly popular as it offers a significant competitive advantage.

The transportation sector also includes a substantial gig workforce that benefits from instant payments, she added.

Gig workers, such as delivery drivers, can request immediate payouts for their services, providing them with the liquidity needed for daily expenses. This capability is not limited to large companies; even smaller, local logistics firms are adopting instant payment systems to pay their contractors promptly, enhancing worker satisfaction and retention.

Despite the clear benefits, the adoption of instant payments faces several barriers. Education stands out as a primary hurdle. Many small businesses and consumers are confused by the plethora of faster payment solutions available, such as Zelle, PayPal and Venmo, and do not understand how instant payments on the RTP network differs, or what the benefits it offers truly entail.

“It is precision payments, made at the time you need through your trusted banking partner,” Gurz said. “The benefits surpass so many other payment methods, in large part because the transactions are irrevocable. If you get a payment at two o’clock in the afternoon, you can go ahead at 2:02 and make that payment to your supplier. There are no returns.”

Growing RTP Adoption and Scaling Use Cases in the Transportation Sector

Banks and financial institutions play a crucial role in bridging the knowledge gap around instant payments. As Gurz noted, they must actively educate their clients about the availability and benefits of the RTP network, integrate it into their online banking platforms and promote its use. She pointed out that many banks have updated their systems but have not effectively communicated these changes to their customers.

Gurz called for all 9,000 banks in the United States to connect to the RTP network, emphasizing that universal connectivity is crucial for seamless adoption. By moving fundamental transactions to the RTP network, banks can offer their customers faster, more reliable payment options, reducing the reliance on traditional methods like checks and traditional ACH transfers.

Additionally, FinTech companies and other third parties that provide payment services need to incorporate the RTP network into their offerings to create a more cohesive and comprehensive payment ecosystem.