The Clearing House and Comerica Expand RTP Use Cases to ‘On Behalf Of’ Use Cases

Highlights
New OBO rules expand the RTP network’s reach, enabling payments initiated by a sender for another individual or entity, addressing a previous gap in coverage, particularly from a risk management perspective for intermediaries.
The elimination of traditional cutoff times is an advantage, allowing for 24/7 processing on the RTP network and promising enhanced flexibility and operational efficiency for businesses managing funds on behalf of others.
Diverse new use cases are unlocked, including network settlement, microdeposit providers, real estate title payments and simplified operations for money service businesses (MSBs) and broker-dealers, while ensuring full transparency for all parties involved in a transaction.
