RTP Network Marks Record 2 Million Transactions in a Day

The Clearing House (TCH) says its instant payment system has achieved two new records.

By completing this form, you agree to receive marketing communications from PYMNTS and to the sharing of your information with our sponsor, if applicable, in accordance with our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions .

Complete the form to unlock this article and enjoy unlimited free access to all PYMNTS content — no additional logins required.

The organization’s RTP® Network recently marked single-day records for both payment volume and value, The Clearing House announced Wednesday (Feb. 25).

The records come as TCH says it is seeing record adoption for retail and corporate users, as consumers look for more control of their day-to-day cash flow and businesses demand faster, more flexible liquidity management solutions.

According to the announcement, the RTP achieved the new record Feb. 13, when it processed 2.05 million payments, the first time the network has met or surpassed 2 million payments per day. The network had recorded 1.9 million payments—another record—a week earlier. On Feb. 18, RTP marked a new single-day value record of $8.36 billion.

“Consumers are using instant payments not just for convenience but as a critical way to manage their budget in real time, whether it’s accessing earned wages, transferring funds from digital wallets, or moving money between accounts to cover bills,” said Jim Colassano, senior vice president of RTP business product management at The Clearing House. “Surpassing two million payments in a single day is a significant milestone for the RTP network.”

TCH said the records were driven by steady growth in things like digital wallet transfers, earned wage access and account-to-account transfers.

We’d love to be your preferred source for news. Please add us to your preferred sources list so our news, data and interviews show up in your feed. Thanks! Add as Preferred Source

Advertisement: Scroll to Continue

TCH added that financial institutions and corporate treasury teams are increasingly using the RTP Network to move funds for things like B2B payments, intercompany transfers, cash concentration and liquidity management.

“The ability to send up to $10 million per transaction enables corporations and FIs (financial institutions) to optimize working capital and reduce counterparty and settlement risk while maintaining immediate funds availability,” the announcement added.

The news comes at a time when instant payments are moving “from novelty to norm, reshaping how consumers expect to receive money across payroll, insurance, rewards and platform disbursements,” as PYMNTS wrote earlier this month.

Research from PYMNTS Intelligence shows that nearly three-quarters of consumers have now received at least one payout instantly, a clear indication that instant delivery has achieved mainstream scale.

Meanwhile, PYMNTS spoke this week with Sal Karakaplan, chief strategy officer at The Clearing House, about the importance of trust in the payments industry amid the rise of new payment flows, players and technologies.

Karakaplan characterized trust not as an abstract virtue, but as a functional necessity that shapes whether innovations gain durable adoption.

“People need to trust the entities that they deal with,” he told PYMNTS, tying confidence directly to the performance and stability of underlying systems.