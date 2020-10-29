Restaurant innovation

Today In Food: Burger King’s Sale Dip, Thrive’s B Corp Certification And A Big Investment In Ghost Kitchen

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Things are uncertain in the world of buying and selling food to consumers — as preferences are realigning and opportunities segment wide are shifting. Some players, like Ghost Kitchen firm Ordermark are up, others, like Burger King, are coming back. But no matter which way the trend line points, everyone is looking moving forward to finding the right way to serve the digital dining consumer.

Burger King’s Q3 Recovery 

Things seem to be looking up for Burger King, whose parent firm Restaurant Brands International reported this week that it made more than 94 percent of prior-year system-wide sales in Q3, with more than 96 percent of restaurants open worldwide as of September.

"Despite our continued near-term focus on confronting the challenges presented by this global health crisis, we continue to make progress behind our long-term vision for the business, including modernizing our brands by leveraging the technology capabilities we've built in recent years,” CEO Jose Cil said in the announcement.

Ordermark's $120M Pick-up

Ordermark, which provides online ordering solutions for restaurants, announced it has picked up  $120 million in Series C Funding in a round led by Softbank. With the new funding, Ordermark plans to help more restaurants transition to online ordering amid the pandemic and for the future.  The year “2020 has been a tough year for restaurants and that’s why we’re focused on providing products and services to help keep their doors open,” said Alex Canter, Ordermark CEO and co-founder, noted of the round.

Thrive Market’s New Series B Status 

After basing its brand on environmentally friendly products and a sustainable business model for six years, the membership-based grocery Thrive Market has been officially designated as a B-corp. Nick Green, CEO of Thrive Market, told PYMNTS that he interprets the designation as a recognition that the company is looking out for the long-term interest of its members, employees, investors and suppliers, as well as the planet.

NEW PYMNTS DATA: HOW WE SHOP – SEPTEMBER 2020 

The How We Shop Report, a PYMNTS collaboration with PayPal, aims to understand how consumers of all ages and incomes are shifting to shopping and paying online in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our research builds on a series of studies conducted since March, surveying more than 16,000 consumers on how their shopping habits and payments preferences are changing as the crisis continues. This report focuses on our latest survey of 2,163 respondents and examines how their increased appetite for online commerce and digital touchless methods, such as QR codes, contactless cards and digital wallets, is poised to shape the post-pandemic economy.

