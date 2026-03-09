Papa John’s Thinks the Next Great Pizza Topping Is Software

Highlights
Papa John's is replacing its legacy POS system to build a more connected platform that delivers decision-ready data across stores.
The company’s CTO says linking operational and customer data turns raw information into actionable insights that improve margins, operations and customer experiences.
AI and adoption are key to impact, with Papa John's testing AI-powered ordering while prioritizing training and franchisee buy-in to ensure the new technology delivers real operational benefits.
Quick-service restaurants operate in a tough environment. Margins are tight, labor is scarce, and customer expectations continue to rise. For large brands, technology and digital capabilities increasingly shape how they can compete and grow.
