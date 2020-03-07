Safety and Security

Austin Mayor Announces Cancellation Of SXSW Due To Coronavirus

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Austin Mayor Announces Cancellation Of SXSW

The annual music and culture festival SXSW in Austin, Texas has been canceled due to fears over the spreading of the coronavirus, according to a report by Dallas News.

The festival, which was slated to be held from March 13 to March 21, is intended to bring together musicians, speakers, government figures, comedians and others from all around the globe.

“We are devastated to share this news with you. ‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation,” a press release said.

“As recently as Wednesday, Austin Public Health stated that ‘there’s no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer.’ However, this situation evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the City of Austin’s decision. We are committed to doing our part to help protect our staff, attendees and fellow Austinites,” stated the release.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler held a press conference on Friday (March 6) and said that “based on the recommendation of our public health officer and director of public health, and after consultation with the city manager, I’ve gone ahead and declared a local disaster in the city, and associated with that, have issued an order that effectively cancels SXSW.”

Festival organizers said they were exploring options for rescheduling and could potentially provide an online experience.

Other industries are facing their own repercussions from the outbreak, as Mastercard was forced to close offices in Sao Paulo and New York when an employee was diagnosed with the virus. Earlier in the week, the employee traveled to an office in Purchase, New York from the Sao Paulo office. Both locations were undergoing a sanitation process, and any employees who came into contact with the infected person were asked to work from home for two weeks.

——————————–

Exclusive PYMNTS Report: 

B2B APIs aren’t just for large enterprises anymore — middle-market firms and SMBs now realize their potential for enabling low-cost access to real-time payments and account data. But those capabilities are only the tip of the API iceberg, says HSBC global head of liquidity and cash management Diane Reyes. In the March 2020 B2B API Tracker, Reyes explains how the next wave of banking APIs could fight payments fraud and proactively alert middle-market treasurers to investment opportunities.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

T-Mobile Hacked, User Data Stolen T-Mobile Hacked, User Data Stolen
3.8K
Fraud Attack

T-Mobile Hacked, User Data Stolen

china, car sales, showrooms, dealerships, sales, coronavirus, online china, car sales, showrooms, dealerships, sales, coronavirus, online
3.0K
International

Vehicle Sales Down 80 Pct In China Due To Coronavirus 

Uber will see minor declines over the coronavirus in its ride business. Uber will see minor declines over the coronavirus in its ride business.
2.8K
Ridesharing

Uber CEO Expects Ride Slowdown, Delivery Uptick From Virus

Walmart Is Merging Grocery And Main Apps Walmart Is Merging Grocery And Main Apps
2.6K
Walmart

Walmart Consolidating Grocery And Main Apps

World Health Organization Cautions Against Cash World Health Organization Cautions Against Cash
2.3K
Safety and Security

World Health Organization Cautions Against Cash Usage

india-crypto-trading-ban-supreme-court india-crypto-trading-ban-supreme-court
2.2K
Cryptocurrency

India’s Supreme Court Reverses Ban On Crypto Trading

Fifth Third faces legal action over alleged fake accounts. Fifth Third faces legal action over alleged fake accounts.
2.1K
Bank Regulation

Fifth Third Faces CFPB Probe Over Fake Accounts

Coronavirus scams are on the rise Coronavirus scams are on the rise
1.9K
Security & Fraud

Online Retailers Scramble To Fight Coronavirus Scams

stock markets, indexes, rally, coronavirus, super tuesday, joe biden, news stock markets, indexes, rally, coronavirus, super tuesday, joe biden, news
1.9K
Markets

Coronavirus Prep, Biden Wins Propel Stocks Up

BNPL tracker DSW BNPL tracker DSW
1.8K
Buy Now Pay Later

How DSW Is Using POS Financing To Boost Online Spend

coronavirus and airlines coronavirus and airlines
1.8K
International

Coronavirus Crisis May Cost Airline Industry Over $113B

1.8K
B2B Payments

UPS Aims To Deliver Not Just Merchandise, But Trade Financing, Too

1.8K
Faster Payments

Taking Real-Time Payment Rails To The Tipping Point

Wells Fargo, Apple Pay, credit, $5, ATM, digital wallet Wells Fargo, Apple Pay, credit, $5, ATM, digital wallet
1.8K
Apple Pay

Wells Fargo Gives Apple Pay Users $5 At ATMs

Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency
1.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Germany Stops Crypto ATM Company; Sweden Asks Ukraine To Act In Crypto Fraud Case