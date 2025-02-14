Freight Technologies Launches Transportation Management System for USMCA Region

Freight Technologies launched a transportation management system (TMS) designed for brokers, shippers and other logistics operators working across the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) region.

The new Fleet Rocket is designed to help these businesses handle both domestic and cross-border logistics and optimize supply chain management, the logistics management technology company said in a Monday (Feb. 10) press release.

“Fleet Rocket was conceived after purposeful conversations with our customers to address the growing demand for advanced tools to navigate and succeed in the rapidly evolving landscape of nearshoring and cross-border freight,” Freight Technologies CEO Javier Selgas said in the release.

The system includes compliance, customs documentation and shipment visibility for cross-border logistics, according to the release.

For domestic freight management, it offers fleetwide management, real-time tracking, driver communication, dashboard visibility and customizable functionalities, the release said.

The system also includes an ocean freight module that includes container booking, tracking, compliance, document management and analytics for North American ports, per the release.

Fleet Rocket also provides application programming interface (API) connections to ensure real-time tracking and operational control; compatibility with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and finance systems to improve operational efficiency; and reporting and analytics to provide businesses with actionable insights and enable data-driven decisions, according to the release.

“Our new TMS combines powerful features, seamless integrations and fast implementation to create real value for our clients through reduced costs and risks, improved decision-making and operational efficiency, and elevated overall supply chain management performance,” Selgas said in the release.

The digitization of the freight industry is a global trend as so much trade is done cross border, PYMNTS reported in November. Freight and fleet management firms are looking at digital makeovers in an effort to gain speedier booking, invoicing and payments.

Freight Technologies introduced a digital freight-matching platform offering less-than-truckload (LTL) services in Mexico in March 2023, saying the platform uses machine learning algorithms to match shippers with carriers.

In February 2023, the company debuted an update to its platform that helps commercial trucking firms use logistics and transportation technology to move freight throughout North America, with a focus on cross-border shipping.

