Application Frictions Slow Australians From Adopting Embedded Lending

Embedded lending is growing in popularity around the world. It offers convenient, streamlined access to financing for specific expenses from within merchant, business and other platforms. This proves especially impactful for individuals and microbusinesses and small businesses (MSBs) that want to better align cash flow and expenses.
In Australia, 13% of consumers and 11% of MSBs have recently used embedded lending, with much greater adoption among key segments. For example, 20% of millennial consumers have recently used this type of lending, as have 26% of small businesses.
However, embedded lending users widely experience friction that detracts from their experience. The biggest problem area is the application process. PYMNTS Intelligence’s research reveals other friction points that lenders need to address to enable this type of lending to reach its potential.
“The Embedded Lending Opportunity: Australia Edition,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa, explores the state of play in Australia for the consumer and MSB market segments. The report draws on a 360-degree study of lenders and end users, conducted between Jan. 13 and March 15, 2024.
Our research reveals that interest in this type of lending is strong in Australia. Lenders should reconsider their hesitations about developing embedded lending products.
