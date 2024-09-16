New Data: Embedded Lending Favored by India’s 473M Consumer Class Economy

Download the Data Brief The Embedded Lending Opportunity: India Edition By completing this form, I have read and acknowledged the Terms and Conditions and agree that PYMNTS.com may contact me at the email address above. Δ

Embedded lending offers convenient, streamlined access to financing for specific expenses from within merchant, business and other platforms. This proves impactful for individuals and microbusinesses and small businesses (MSBs) that want to align their cash flow and expenses.

In India, 15% of consumers and 37% of MSBs have recently used this type of lending. PYMNTS Intelligence’s data shows much greater adoption among those with unstable cash flows. That tells only part of the story. More than two-thirds of each segment say they are highly likely to switch to providers that offer embedded lending. This suggests the future for this lending in India is bright.

However, users widely experience friction that detracts from their experience. More than 9 in 10 experience of consumers and MSBs report at least one pain point. Among the most important problem areas is the application process, with 31% of consumers and 65% of MSBs that recently used embedded lending reporting issues. This is an area providers must address.

These are some of the findings detailed in “The Embedded Lending Opportunity: India Edition,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa. This report explores the state of play for embedded lending in India for the consumer and MSB market segments. The report draws on a 360-degree study of lenders and end users, conducted between Jan. 13 and March 15.

Inside “The Embedded Lending Opportunity: India Edition”:

What this type of lending is and how it differs from traditional products

How the market in India compares to those in other major economies

Which consumers and MSBs are likely to use this type of lending

The critical role of cash flow stability in predicting demand

The pain points consumers and MSBs experience when using this type of lending

The obstacles that lenders in India face in rolling out these lending products

This report includes crucial information for lenders looking to become market leaders in embedded lending. Download the report to learn more about what’s next for this type of lending in India.