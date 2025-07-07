30% of Rural Businesses Say Sales Are Down

While many small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) nationwide are charting a course toward long-term growth, a new financial analysis reveals a geographic divide in their optimism.
The PYMNTS Intelligence report “The Urban-Rural Economic Divide: How Location Affects SMBs’ Outlook” uncovered a nuanced landscape for SMBs across the United States. While the aggregate picture suggested optimism, with most SMBs reporting increased revenues in the past year and fewer facing contracting margins or staffing difficulties, a divergence in outlook emerged based on location. Overall, SMBs were optimistic about long-term growth, with a declining number reporting decreased revenue over time.
This optimism, however, was not evenly distributed. SMBs operating in major urban centers generally expressed little reason for concern for their future, often reporting steady growth and increased profits. In contrast, their counterparts in small towns, suburbs and rural areas harbored increasing anxieties about long-term growth and survival.
These worries stemmed from several factors, including the observed shift of workers returning to city offices, which reduces patronage for local SMBs; broader economic concerns; and challenges in accessing finance.
The report drew insights from a survey of 511 SMBs, conducted between Jan. 7 and Jan. 23.
Key data points from the report include:
Beyond these core findings, the report delved into further nuances within the SMB landscape. It revealed that certain industries, like hotels and restaurants, exhibited more volatile revenue trends, being more likely to report increases and decreases, possibly due to elastic consumer demand for leisure activities.
The research also identified how specific concerns disproportionately affected different sectors. For example, nearly 30% of retailers were troubled by supply chain disruptions, while 40% of professional services firms cited staffing costs as their primary worry.
This detailed analysis by PYMNTS Intelligence, a leading global data and analytics platform that uses proprietary data and methods to provide actionable insights, underscored the complex factors shaping the future of the digital economy for SMBs.
