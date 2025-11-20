BILL CEO Says AI Gives Small Businesses More Competitive Juice

Highlights
BILL CEO René Lacerte sees AI’s leapfrog capabilities helping SMBs bypass inefficiencies and compete like large enterprises.
He stresses constant adaptation and empathy as keys to building durable, future-ready businesses.
BILL aims to create an AI-driven, touchless financial platform that empowers entrepreneurs to focus on creativity and community.
Watch more: What’s Next in Payments: BILL’s Rene Lacerte
René Lacerte is CEO and founder of digital business payments company BILL.
See More In: AI, B2B, B2B Payments, bill, Featured News, News, PYMNTS News, pymnts tv, SMBs, video, WhatsNextInPaymentsSeries, What’s Next in Payments: The Year Of The CEO 2025