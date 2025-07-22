Capital Plus Context to Recast SMB Lending Strategies

Highlights
Traditional financial institutions often treat SMBs as a monolith, but their needs vary by industry and business model.
Personalized, frictionless experiences — like instant approvals, tailored rewards and targeted education — are essential to building trust and long-term relationships with SMBs.
Financial institutions that offer relevant education and show real understanding of business operations are more likely to earn loyalty and lifetime value.
