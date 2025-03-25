HoneyBook Debuts AI Business Management Tools to Help SMBs

HoneyBook, a business platform for service-based entrepreneurs, introduced artificial intelligence-powered business management tools.

“While AI solutions have largely been built for enterprises or consumers, independent entrepreneurs have been left with fragmented tools that require constant coordination,” the company said in a Tuesday (March 25) news release. “HoneyBook is changing that by embedding AI directly into business workflows, making automation seamless, proactive and deeply integrated into the way entrepreneurs work.”

HoneyBook’s AI offering can suggest leads and help create content to manage those leads. It can also manage projects and tackle finances after booking. Using “deep contextual intelligence” from 10 years of independent business data, HoneyBook AI allows for “smarter, more personalized decisions” with no need for users to train the AI, the release said.

“As a third-generation entrepreneur, I’ve seen firsthand how technology can level the playing field for small businesses,” HoneyBook CEO and co-founder Oz Alon said in the release. “That’s why we’re going all in on AI—not just to keep up with industry trends, but to truly rethink how independent businesses operate. Entrepreneurs need AI that understands how they work, anticipates their needs and helps them grow.”

The launch comes amid a period of increasing strain for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), especially in rural parts of the country.

“Those in rural areas are twice as likely as those in big cities to report decreasing revenues, at 30% compared to 15%,” the PYMNTS Intelligence report “The Urban-Rural Economic Divide: How Location Affects SMBs’ Outlook” found.

The disparity is partly caused by the continued recovery of urban industries like hospitality, retail and professional services. The research showed that 56% of urban hospitality SMBs reported revenue growth, one of the highest figures across industries.

Meanwhile, soon-to-be-published research by PYMNTS Intelligence revealed that about half of SMBs count on immediate sales or existing cash for survival, with business credit cards serving as the most common form of financing for those merchants who have access.

Those without access to financing are less confident in their ability to adapt to a changing economic environment and are 75% more likely to have no plan to offset any costs arising from the implementation of tariffs.

