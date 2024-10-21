Launch Date Announced for Chick-fil-A All-Ages Streaming App

On Nov. 18, fast-food chicken chain Chick-Fil-A will attempt to do with Chick-fil-A Play what Amazon did with Prime Video — expand its brand footprint with streaming content.

Except Chick-fil-A Play will offer more than just video.

The announcement came in a press release Monday (Oct. 21) that the new Chick-fil-A Play app will feature free original and curated family- and kid-friendly content, including shows, podcasts, games and video recipes.

After previewing the app, Fast Company reported that the recognizable Chick-fil-A cows and “Evergreen Hills” series are among the shows, and that one of the audio series, “Hidden Island,” follows the saga of a family shipwrecked during a holiday ocean cruise.

Features of the Chick-fil-A Play app also include:

Original animated shows

Jokes and conversation starters

Video-based craft ideas

E-books and interactive stories

This content is intended for families to share both in person and digitally. Dustin Britt, Chick-fil-A’s executive director of brand strategy, told Fast Company, “What we’ve seen over the years is that content and games are often adjacent to mealtimes, but that family ‘mealtimes’ look more different now than ever before.

“As parents ourselves, we heard — and understood — the need for more accessible family-friendly content that they can enjoy together with their kids. This became the filter for every show, book and game created for the app, offering families a new way to connect with each other through co-viewing, co-listening and co-playing.”

Customers can pre-download the app for iPhones, iPads and Android devices ahead of the launch next month.

The launch of the Chick-fil-A Play app looks like a sign of things to come as businesses get creative with leveraging technology and creating content to enhance customer engagement and adapt to changing preferences.

CNBC reports that Starbucks (Starbucks and Chick-fil-A are No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, behind McDonald’s for highest sales figures by U.S. chain restaurants since 2019) will be creating original content through a partnership with Oscar-winning producer Michael Sugar’s Sugar23, and that Chuck E. Cheese is working with “Top Chef” producer Magical Elves to create its own game show.