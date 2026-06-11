Banks Test Monthly Subscriptions to Make Fee Income Stick

The strategy could strengthen retention, but it also risks alienating consumers who prefer free banking and selective add-ons.

Success will depend on whether customers perceive bundled services as genuine value rather than added cost.

When interest margins become harder to predict, recurring fees begin to look more attractive.

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A growing number of traditional banks and FinTechs are bringing subscription models to market that package financial services, insurance, rewards and lifestyle benefits into monthly memberships. The approach borrows from streaming media and software services in a bid to replace volatile sources of revenue with steadier customer relationships.

ING’s newly announced subscription strategy across its retail markets illustrates the direction of travel. Rather than presenting checking accounts as standalone products, the bank is positioning banking alongside insurance, travel benefits, loyalty programs and premium card features under tiered monthly plans.

Similar approaches have emerged at Revolut, Monzo, N26 and SoFi, where each has adopted its own combination of pricing and benefits. What remains to be seen in an age where financial pressures are widespread is whether, and perhaps for how long, customers will conclude that paying every month produces enough value to justify abandoning free alternatives.

The Search for Predictable Revenue

For much of the past several years, rising interest rates provided an earnings tailwind for many financial institutions. As those conditions become less certain, executives have renewed their focus on fee income that does not fluctuate alongside monetary policy.

Subscription banking offers one possible answer. Monthly membership fees arrive regardless of whether deposit spreads widen or narrow, giving institutions another source of recurring revenue while encouraging customers to consolidate more financial activity within a single provider.

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The appeal extends beyond accounting. Customers who receive insurance discounts, travel perks or cashback benefits through a bundled relationship may become less likely to switch institutions, reducing churn and increasing lifetime value.

Revolut’s recent financial results illustrate why the model has attracted attention. As we noted here, the company reported subscription revenue increasing 67% year over year as premium memberships became a larger contributor to overall performance, alongside growth in payments activity. That does not prove subscriptions are universally transferable, but it demonstrates that consumers will pay when they perceive meaningful utility rather than simply another checking account.

Seeking Daily Engagement

The economics of subscription banking rely heavily on usage.

Consumers who interact frequently with digital banking platforms are more likely to notice travel benefits, budgeting tools, payment protections or merchant rewards included within a monthly package. PYMNTS Intelligence research on digital engagement shows that online and mobile banking have become regular activities for large portions of consumers, with mobile banking and online banking each representing significant recurring touchpoints in digital life. The banking pillar itself accounts for more than 21 average activity days per month across surveyed users, reflecting how frequently consumers already engage digitally with financial services.

Those habits create opportunities to surface additional services without requiring customers to leave the banking application. If insurance claims, cashback offers, travel booking or investment features appear naturally within an existing workflow, a subscription can become part of a customer’s routine rather than an optional add-on.

That dynamic helps explain why many providers are emphasizing integrated ecosystems instead of individual products.

The subscription strategy nevertheless carries risks.

For many consumers, free checking accounts already satisfy basic needs. A customer who only uses direct deposit, debit cards and occasional bill pay may see little reason to pay a monthly fee, regardless of how many peripheral benefits are attached.

The challenge resembles those facing streaming services: unused benefits quickly become invisible costs.

There is also the danger of feature overload. Banks may continue adding features while customers simply want low fees, responsive service and reliable payments. Bundles that become too complicated risk obscuring rather than enhancing the value proposition.

Pricing pressure represents another obstacle. Consumers increasingly manage multiple digital subscriptions across entertainment, software, retail and communications. Banking must compete for a place within an already crowded monthly budget.

Retention Is Not Guaranteed

Banks often view subscriptions as retention tools because customers who pay monthly have another reason to remain with an institution.

That assumption deserves scrutiny.

If competitors offer comparable services at lower prices or through free accounts, switching costs may remain modest. Digital account opening has reduced much of the friction traditionally associated with changing banks, while payment credentials and mobile wallets allow consumers to move activity across providers with relatively little disruption.

A subscription therefore succeeds only when customers believe they would lose tangible value by leaving.

Rather than competing solely on deposit rates or branch locations, banks are increasingly seeking to forge ecosystems and foster a climate of convenience and recurring engagement. Consumers have repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to pay for subscriptions that save time or consolidate multiple services. They have been equally willing to cancel memberships that no longer justify their monthly cost.