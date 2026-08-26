New Forum Wants Banks Speaking the Same Fraud Language

Highlights
Payment fraud has become a data interoperability problem. Banks, networks and corporates often see different pieces of the same attack, but inconsistent definitions and reporting make those signals hard to combine.
Faster payments make shared fraud intelligence more valuable before money moves. The strategic shift is from detecting fraud inside one institution to helping the network recognize risky accounts, identities and patterns in time to stop the next payment.
Corporate treasury is becoming part of the fraud-control stack. Supplier, invoice, beneficiary and approval data can provide context banks do not have, making better interoperability between corporate and bank data a new layer of B2B payment security.
The U.S. payments industry does not lack fraud data. It lacks agreement about what that data means.