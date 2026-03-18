Lowe’s Unveils Subscription Service for Consumer Home Maintenance

Lowe’s has launched a subscription service to help customers maintain their homes.

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HomeCare+, announced Tuesday (March 17), lets members of the company’s MyLowe’s Rewards program access seven in-home services for $99 per year.

“HomeCare+ is all about simplifying home improvement and making it easier for our customers,” Jen Wilson, Lowe’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a news release.

“Bringing together a simple, affordable subscription with something that truly sets Lowe’s apart—the expertise of our red vest associates—is how we will deepen loyalty with our customers,” Wilson said. “And as AI plays a bigger role in people’s lives, and ultimately in their homes, leaning into the power of human connection uniquely positions Lowe’s as the most helpful brand in home improvement.”

According to the release, the program—which will be available for more than 75% of homes around the country—includes two visits per year, with up to seven services performed at each appointment by workers from local Lowe’s stores.

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These services are electric dryer vent cleaning, HVAC air filter replacement, refrigerator water filter replacement, electric water heater flush, garage door lubrication, replacing batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and light bulb replacement.

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Lowe’s said last month that its home services business was helping to drive growth as consumers held off on big-ticket, discretionary do-it-yourself projects.

In addition to online sales and the company’s traditionally robust Pro—that is, contractor—segments, home services saw “high-single digit growth,” according to CEO Marvin Ellison.

These offerings include home installation services and assembly services provided by local independent installers who work with Lowe’s.

The company also recently relaunched its MyLowe’s Pro Rewards program, and introduced an artificial intelligence-enabled Pro Companion, which provides information that helps Pro sales team members be ready for conversations with Pro customers. Lowe’s also rolled out Pro Extended Aisle, which provides sales associates at the Pro desk with direct access to suppliers’ catalogs, said Joseph M. McFarland III, executive vice president, stores at Lowe’s, during a February earnings call.

“Looking ahead, in our recent survey, our core Pro customers indicate they continue to work on smaller-ticket repair projects and that their backlogs remain stable,” he added.