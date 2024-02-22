JB Hunt and Walmart Sign Long-Term Intermodal Agreement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has signed a long-term intermodal agreement with Walmart.

This strategic partnership will see the supply chain solution provider’s subsidiary, J.B. Hunt Transport, acquiring Walmart’s intermodal assets, further solidifying the companies’ close working relationship, the companies said in a Thursday (Feb. 22) press release.

The agreement includes increased volume and capacity commitments from both parties, with a focus on developing comprehensive intermodal solutions to drive long-term value for their respective organizations, according to the release.

J.B. Hunt’s subsidiary, J.B. Hunt Transport, will take over Walmart’s operational intermodal container and chassis fleets as part of the deal, the release said.

Spencer Frazier, executive vice president of sales and marketing at J.B. Hunt, highlighted the longstanding collaboration between J.B. Hunt and Walmart, adding that this move showcases J.B. Hunt’s commitment to developing scalable solutions for their customers’ supply chain needs.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to the mutual trust and shared vision our companies have developed over time, and innovative arrangements like this one demonstrate J.B. Hunt’s disciplined approach to strategically allocating capital to advance our mission of driving long-term value for our people, customers and shareholders,” Frazier said in the release.

Fernando Cortes, senior vice president of transportation at Walmart, said the agreement advances Walmart’s efforts to deliver goods at an everyday low cost to its customers.

“Finding new ways to serve our customers and members and exceed their expectations is important to us,” Cortes said in the release. “Walmart’s long history of working with J.B. Hunt has many milestones of innovation and growth.”

J.B. Hunt is a leader in converting over-the-road shipments to intermodal, significantly reducing carbon footprints in the transportation industry, the release said. The company operates one of the largest company-owned intermodal fleets globally, providing reliable and flexible shipping options.

J.B. Hunt is among the transportation and logistics companies that have deployed digital tools to make the most of their trucks, trailers and other assets.

For example, the company has a multimodal digital freight platform that provides enhanced visibility and helps customers effectively source their capacity needs. Its investments in technology boost productivity and efficiency.