Moddule Challenges the Analog Culture of Shipping With AI

Highlights
Global logistics is operationally advanced but still relies on disconnected legacy systems and manual workflows, making real-time shipment visibility difficult.
Moddule’s Cory+ overlays existing systems, using AI to unify data and provide end-to-end visibility without replacing legacy infrastructure.
Despite industry skepticism toward new tech, disruption and competition are accelerating adoption by digitally forward logistics firms.
Global logistics has become defined by a fundamental paradox: Like many of the world’s critical commercial functions, the sector is caught between two worlds, the analog past and digital future.