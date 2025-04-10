Warp Launches Consolidated B2B and D2C Freight Solution

Middle-mile logistics provider Warp has launched a freight solution that consolidates all outbound freight, including store, wholesale and consumer deliveries.

By doing so, the new FlowSkip solution offers retailers and brands greater speed, lower costs and improved efficiencies, the company said in a Thursday (April 10) press release.

FlowSkip cuts out unnecessary sortation centers, minimizes empty miles and reduces the number of handoffs, making for fewer damaged goods and a more reliable delivery service, according to the release.

The solution enables retailers and brands to streamline D2C shipments, store replenishment and wholesale less-than-truckload (LTL) orders, the release said.

It is now live across Warp’s U.S. and Canadian network and is being adopted by retail, consumer packaged goods and apparel brands, per the release.

“FlowSkip isn’t just about consolidating freight; it’s about aligning logistics with how modern operators run their business,” Warp Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder Troy Lester said in the release. “Whether you’re shipping to stores, wholesale partners or end customers, FlowSkip simplifies routing, reduces damage and delivers tighter control across the network.”

The transportation and logistics industry faces unprecedented financial pressures, including rising costs, increased regulatory scrutiny and shifting consumer demands, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Citi collaboration, “The Impact of Misunderstood Treasurers in the Transportation Sector.”

The report found that for the companies in the transportation sector, the treasury department “can be a secret weapon worth deploying,” as it can drive stronger cash flow predictability, reduce debt and enhance operational efficiency.

Warp said in March that it launched a program that is specifically designed to help apparel retailers streamline their store replenishment processes and better control their store economics. The program, Store Skips, enables deliveries directly from fulfillment centers to store docks.

During the same month, the company introduced a program that leverages pallet-level data shared by customers to unlock opportunities to streamline shipments, maximize efficiency and lower costs. This program, Pilot Path, identifies underused capacity and consolidates compatible shipments into full truckloads or expedites critical deliveries through dedicated routes.

“This approach ensures that every available pallet position is used effectively — offering cost savings while maintaining speed and reliability,” the company said.