60% of Treasurers See Role as Financial GPS for Transportation Sector

Transportation businesses rely on roadmaps, so why are they ignoring their treasury teams?

Despite their role in managing cash flow, liquidity planning and risk mitigation, today’s transportation treasurers can often find themselves sidelined from strategic decision making. This oversight is not just a missed opportunity; it’s a costly mistake.

The transportation and logistics industry faces unprecedented financial pressures. Rising costs, increased regulatory scrutiny and shifting consumer demands force companies to rethink their financial strategies. Treasurers can play a pivotal role in navigating these challenges if given the opportunity.

In 2025, the treasury department isn’t just some back-office bean-counting operation. It can be a secret weapon worth deploying.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “The Impact of Misunderstood Treasurers in the Transportation Sector” found a disconnect between treasurers and other department heads in the transportation sector. While 60% of treasurers see themselves as strategic players, only 33% of department heads recognize their influence. The result? Companies are failing to fully use the financial expertise necessary to drive stronger cash flow predictability, reduce debt and enhance operational efficiency.

The Case for Interdepartmental Collaboration

While the data makes a case for treasury’s strategic importance, institutional barriers persist. Nearly half of department heads in the transportation and logistics sector said their companies require greater interdepartmental collaboration, the highest share among surveyed industries.

Implementing meaningful change requires a deliberate shift in how treasury is perceived and positioned within organizations. One of the first steps is increasing treasury’s visibility at the executive level. Treasury professionals should not just report numbers; they should provide insights that shape corporate strategy.

Ensuring treasurers are included in key financial discussions will help them bridge the gap between operations and financial planning, improving business agility and resilience.

Organizations that break down silos and integrate treasury into strategic decision making will gain a competitive edge. By recognizing the value treasurers bring — not just as financial gatekeepers, but as strategic partners — companies can unlock new efficiencies, strengthen liquidity and position themselves for long-term success.

How Treasury Can Supercharge Financial Performance

When companies treat treasury as a strategic function, they gain a competitive edge. With their deep understanding of financial cycles and risk exposure, treasurers are well-positioned to provide solutions — but only if they are empowered to do so.

A benefit of greater treasury involvement is improved debt management. The report found that 70% of treasurers said closer collaboration with other departments would help reduce corporate debt. By working more closely with operations, procurement and corporate strategy teams, treasurers can optimize working capital and identify ways to minimize borrowing costs.

Faster cash conversion cycles (CCCs) are another area where treasury can drive measurable impact. With supply chain disruptions becoming the norm rather than the exception, transportation firms need to ensure that payments and receivables are managed efficiently.

According to the report, 66% of treasurers said they see faster CCCs as a direct benefit of increased collaboration. This means that by integrating treasury insights into broader decision making, companies can shorten the time it takes to turn shipments into revenue — an advantage in an industry where liquidity constraints can make or break profitability.

The bottom line? Smart companies put their treasurers at the table. Those who continue to treat treasury as an afterthought could potentially lag behind and miss opportunities. The future belongs to businesses that think beyond the balance sheet and embrace treasury as a core pillar of strategy.

To read more, download “The Impact of Misunderstood Treasurers in the Transportation Sector.”