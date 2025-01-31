Worldpay’s Link2Gov Enables Digital Tax Payments for IRS

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has selected Link2Gov, a wholly owned subsidiary of Worldpay, as an authorized digital payments provider.

Individuals and businesses can now use Link2Gov’s Pay1040.com to pay their taxes for the 2025 tax season via credit, debit and other digital payment methods, Worldpay said in a Thursday (Jan. 30) press release.

The IRS website shows Pay1040.com as a service provider for paying taxes by debit or credit card or digital wallet; with cash at a retail partner; and by debit or credit card when you e-file.

The selection announced Thursday extends an existing partnership in which Link2Gov’s Pay1040.com has been an authorized payer system for federal taxes for over 20 years, according to Worldpay’s press release. The company processed millions of transactions for the IRS in 2024 alone.

“Citizens expect the same convenience from government agencies as they do in other areas of their lives, and this includes the ability to make easy and secure digital payments,” Worldpay General Manager of North America Jason Pavona said in the release. “Pay1040.com brings a modern and more frictionless experience to paying federal, state and local taxes, which improves accessibility and ease of making payments.”

Worldpay began life as an independent business in February 2024 when former owner FIS finalized the sale of the payments technology firm to private equity firm GTCR, which owns 55% of the business. FIS retained a 45% stake in Worldpay, and the two companies formed a “long-term commercial relationship” that gives clients of both firms access to their solutions.

Announcing the move, Worldpay said at the time in a press release: “As an independent company, Worldpay is committed to bringing greater levels of value, innovation and service to clients through increased investment in product development, technology and client solutions.”

Governments are also starting to modernize their payments, adopting digital disbursement tools to transform payment systems and deliver funds faster and with fewer errors, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments collaboration, “Accelerating Aid: Digital Payouts for Government Disbursements.”

The report found that governments are adopting digital tools to deliver faster, more reliable disbursements; centralized payment solutions to meet modern demands; and identity verification solutions to protect taxpayer funds while simplifying access for recipients.