Paymentology CEO Says Payments Has a New Legacy Problem
Watch more: The Digital Shift With Paymentology’s Jeff Parker
PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster is one of the world’s leading experts in payments innovation and the digital economy, advising multinational companies and sitting on boards of emerging AI, HealthTech and real-time payments firms, including as a non-executive director on the board of Sezzle, a publicly traded BNPL provider. In 2009, she founded PYMNTS.com, a top media platform covering innovation in payments, commerce and the digital economy. Webster is also the author of the NEXT newsletter and a co-founder of Market Platform Dynamics, specializing in driving and monetizing innovation across industries.
Jeff Parker is the CEO of Paymentology, where he uses over 20 years of experience in global FinTech and financial services to drive the company’s mission of becoming the most digitally advanced issuer processor in the world.