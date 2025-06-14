IPOs That Launched Like Rockets — and Those That Flew Straight Into a Wall

If you hear the faint hiss of champagne corks this summer, that’s the sound of bankers limbering up for two long-anticipated debuts: Chime and Klarna. The FinTech duo is expected to test whether the initial public offering (IPO) window is really wide open or merely cracked. While we wait for their roadshows (and the requisite promotional hoodies), let’s lighten things up with a tour of the last quarter-century’s IPO high-flyers — and the offerings that belly-flopped so hard they left a crater in the term sheet. Think of it as the Wall Street version of “Hot Ones”: some scorch, some whimper, all entertain.