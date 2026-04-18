QVC Was TikTok Shop Before TikTok Shop
QVC this week announced it is filing for bankruptcy, which makes this a fitting moment to revisit one of the great retail magic tricks of the modern era: selling people things they did not know they wanted, in real time, from the couch, with a host who seemed to know them personally. According to an AP News report, QVC Group plans to seek Chapter 11 protection after years of declining sales, mounting debt and a shift in consumer shopping behavior toward mobile, social and lower-priced digital rivals.