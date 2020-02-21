Building An eCommerce Presence With Technology

Today In Data

Building An eCommerce Presence With Tech, Customer Service

Adore Me has built a solid eCommerce presence with the help of technology and a hyper customer focus, as the lingerie industry increasingly goes omnichannel. The company’s inventory and pricing are meant to be inclusive instead of narrowly focused on affordability or plus sizes. The company also has a few brick-and-mortar shops across the nation. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

2012: The year Adore Me was founded.

140: The number of employees Adore Me has across the U.S. and Europe.

$84M: Adore Me’s 2016 revenues.

9: Adore Me’s ranking on Crain’s Fast 50 list of the fastest-growing NY companies.

6: The number of retail shops Adore Me has across the country.

