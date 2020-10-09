Innovation In Retailing And Healthcare

Augmented reality (AR) is finding applications during COVID-19, particularly in the automotive and cosmetics verticals. Meanwhile, one startup recently debuted a voice technology that turns any kiosk into a contactless interface. In retail, holiday shopping is kicking off early with the 10.10 Shopping Festival. And in healthcare, firms are getting creative with how they grapple with collecting what patients owe. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

$50M: Amount of investment U.K.-based AR provider Envisics received this week from various sources.

77%: Share of consumers who would rather use touchless technologies due to the coronavirus crisis.

47.8%: Portion of early shoppers who are concerned about online orders being delivered on time.

40%: Share of millennials who do not have a primary care physician.

94%: Increase in conversion rate for products with AR content compared to those without it.