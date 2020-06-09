Today In Data

The Growth Of ‘The Starbucks of South Korea’ In North America

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Expansion Of ‘Starbucks of South Korea’

Paris Baguette, the casual pastry and coffee chain that is known as “the Starbucks of South Korea,” is growing its North American footprint. The primary demographic for Paris Baguette is Asian neighborhoods in major U.S. cities, and the firm is now aiming for a broader audience in additional locales. Paris Baguette’s competitors include Pret a MangerAu Bon Pain and Le Pain Quotidien, which recently filed for bankruptcy. All this, Today in Data.

Data: 

3.5K: Approximate number of stores Paris Baguette has in South Korea.

$152M:  Paris Baguette’s sales from 81 U.S. locations in 2019.

98: Number of U.S. locations Le Pain Quotidien sold to NY-based food brand Aurify.

50%: Minimum share of Fortune 500 organizations that got their start during previous recessions.

12: Number of subsidiaries SPC Group operates, including Paris Baguette.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Amazon Execs Donated To Antitrust Investigator
3.3K
ANTITRUST

DOJ, States Eye Alleged Antitrust Issues In Google’s Ad Tech Business

3.0K
Digital Onboarding

What Banks Can Learn From Amazon About Digital Onboarding

apple-card-payment-plan
2.9K
Apple

Apple Preps Installment Pay Plans On Apple Card

Mastercard’s Fintech Express Fuels EU Startups
2.8K
Digital Payments

Mastercard’s New President Of Europe On EU’s Digital Payments Transformation

Microlender Gojo On Why Chickens Hatch Great ROI
2.4K
Loans

High Tech Microlending — And Why Chickens Hatch Great ROI

2.4K
Smarter Payments

Fixing The UAE’s $46B Remittance Problem

2.3K
Amazon

Amazon Shopping AI Lets Consumers Try On Digital Outfits, Makes Fashion Suggestions

2.3K
Facebook

Facebook Uses Retail Data To Train Chatbots To Be Like Humans

2.2K
Cryptocurrency

UN Blockchain Expert Says Digital Cash Could Replace Bank Accounts

2.2K
Restaurant innovation

Innovation Or Annihilation: The Choice Restaurants Face As Recovery Revs Up

US Loses 701K Jobs; Unemployment Reaches 4.4 Pct
2.0K
Economy

Behind The Euphoric May Jobs Report Are Some Troubling Signs

2.0K
B2B Payments

Corporates Explore The Path Of Least Resistance To AP Automation

2.0K
Loans

Chuck E. Cheese Seeks Loan For Debt Payment

Airbnb
1.9K
Travel Payments

Travel Sites, Airbnb Get Boost In Domestic Short-Term Rental Bookings

smartphones-mobile-production
1.8K
Mobile

IDC: Smartphone Market To Decline 12 Pct Due To Pandemic