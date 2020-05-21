All eyes have been on the reopening of malls this week and shoppers’ reactions. Mall traffic at eight reopened shopping centers reached record lows, but Wall Street seems to think malls will make it. And Walmart’s first-quarter earnings results captured consumers’ rush to digital, with skyrocketing online sales during the period. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

$134.6B: Walmart’s first-quarter revenue.

79.2%: Rate at which traffic dropped on average at eight reopened malls through May 11 compared to 2019.

74%: Amount of Walmart’s eCommerce revenue growth in Q1.

45: Number of shopping centers Ingka Centres has in Europe, Russia and China.

12%: Amount by which shares in Simon Property Group were up on May 18.