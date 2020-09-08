Today In Data

Meeting The Pressure For Faster, Safer, More Seamless Systems

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Pressure For Faster, Safer, Seamless Systems

The global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic slowed some parts of normal life to a crawl, while others saw their paces quickened unexpectedly. Financial services remains a growing segment, and the needs in both consumer and treasury banking are expanding and becoming more complex. Consumers’ changing needs are reinventing retail, as people are attempting to right-size their purchasing prerogatives to better mesh with their new lifestyles. And across the board with every innovation, we see the same follow-up question: How can we do it faster next time?

Data:

21K: Number of new positions added within the financial services industry in July of 2020.

68%: Share of millennial consumers who see reviews, recommendations and a familiar checkout process as critical to their purchase decisions.

52.2%: Portion of Americans who have received at least one disbursement in the last 12 months.

20%: Average portion of their total wardrobe that a consumer actually wears.

13%: Share of consumers who received an instant disbursement in the last 12 months.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

2.5K
Loyalty & Rewards

GO Time: Stop & Shop Polishes Loyalty Program

1.8K
B2B Payments

The Commercial Card Embraces A Season Of (Major) Change

1.8K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Australia Bans Crypto Investor For 7 Years For Alleged Fraud; UK Digital Payments Startup Ziglu Debuts P2P Payments In Fiat, Crypto

Singapore tech startups
1.8K
International

Why Venture Capital Is Accelerating In Asia — Why It’s Different From The Valley

1.7K
SMBs

Six Months Into Pandemic, Taking The Pulse Of Main Street SMBs

online shopping
1.7K
Retail

Digital Shift Gives Rise To DTC Brands

1.6K
Security & Fraud

China To Roll Out Global Data Security Standards

The Pandemic And The Side-Hustle Renaissance
1.6K
Gig Economy

The Pandemic And The Side-Hustle Renaissance

1.5K
Investments

Berkshire Hathaway Sells $2.5B Stake In Wells Fargo

1.5K
Retail

Amazon Pay’s Gauthier: No One Can Predict Retail’s Future, So Innovate Around What Won’t Change

1.2K
Retail

While Car Sales Decline, Prices Are Higher Than Ever

1.1K
Faster Payments

On Demand Pay Finds A Home In Financial Services

1.1K
Retail

Klarna Debuts Social Shopping In The UK

1.1K
Economy

US Stimulus Deal Seen As Unlikely As Job Numbers Improve

1.1K
Apple

Epic Games Again Asks Judge To Reinstate ‘Fortnite’ To Apple’s App Store