Today In Data

The New Reality For Main Street, Freelancers Amid The Coronavirus

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
The New Reality For Main Street, Freelancers

The post-pandemic reality is setting in for Main Street retail even though the crisis is hardly over, while Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan guidance issued in late April marked a major change from when the program opened. And in the gig economy, workers have been especially impacted by COVID-19 as many job opportunities dried up. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

$643: Average biweekly income for New York grocery delivery drivers during the pandemic.

$310B: Additional amount of funding made available to SMBs beginning on April 27.

90%: Share of small businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

46%: Portion of U.K. freelancers who say they have lost money due to COVID-19.

13: The number of days it took for the first round of PPP funds to run out.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

glove, face mask glove, face mask
3.8K
Retail

Retailers Work To Convince Consumers It’s Safe To Shop In Stores

The Resurgence Of The Great American Road Trip The Resurgence Of The Great American Road Trip
3.0K
Travel Payments

The Resurgence Of The Great American Road Trip

Vista Equity Injects $1.5B Into India’s Jio Vista Equity Injects $1.5B Into India’s Jio
2.9K
Investments

Vista Equity Injects $1.5B Into India’s Jio Platforms

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, unemployment, Great Depression, economy, coronavirus
2.7K
Economy

Mnuchin: Not Reopening Risks Irreversible Economic Damage

$125B Still Available From PPP $125B Still Available From PPP
2.6K
Loans

PPP Program Still Has $125B Left

U.S. Small Business Administration U.S. Small Business Administration
2.5K
Loans

Report Says SBA Erred In Providing PPP Loan Guidance

French Open Fans To Receive Refunds French Open Fans To Receive Refunds
2.3K
Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: French Open Fans To Get Reimbursed

The Weekender The Weekender
2.3K
News

Gaming Disbursements, Fitness Studios, Georgia’s Reopening Top This Week’s News

CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing CLEAR wants to institute electronic ways of testing
2.2K
Biometrics

CLEAR Biometric ID Launches COVID Screening For Businesses

General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news General Atlantic, Reliance Industries Ltd., Jio, investments, telecomm, India, news
2.2K
Investments

Private Equity Co. Eyes Investing In India’s Jio Platforms

China Unemployment, Consumer Spending Headwinds China Unemployment, Consumer Spending Headwinds
2.1K
International

As China’s Unemployment Rises, Consumer Spending Headwinds?

Impossible Foods Impossible Foods
2.0K
Retail

Impossible Foods’ COVID-19 Impacts Mitigated By Drive-Thrus, DTC Sales

Bitcoin daily Bitcoin daily
1.9K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Bitcoin Sheds $20 Billion Off Market Cap; Gibralter-Based FinTech Launches Tokenized Securities Platform

closed restaurant closed restaurant
1.9K
Economy

For SMBs, What Comes Next After The (Terrible) Unemployment Report?

federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news federal reserve, central bank, BlackRock, Pacific Investment Management Co., bonds, private equity, news
1.8K
Economy

Blackrock, Pimco Tapped By Fed To Help Invest Relief Funds