The New Reality For Main Street, Freelancers

The post-pandemic reality is setting in for Main Street retail even though the crisis is hardly over, while Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan guidance issued in late April marked a major change from when the program opened. And in the gig economy, workers have been especially impacted by COVID-19 as many job opportunities dried up. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

$643: Average biweekly income for New York grocery delivery drivers during the pandemic.

$310B: Additional amount of funding made available to SMBs beginning on April 27.

90%: Share of small businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

46%: Portion of U.K. freelancers who say they have lost money due to COVID-19.

13: The number of days it took for the first round of PPP funds to run out.