Bright Spots In Retail Earnings, Cosmetics Sales

Bright Spots In Retail Earnings And Cosmetics Sales

TJX reported earnings that showed a fast uptick for store opening traffic after having closed all of its retail locations globally in March, without an eCommerce shopping capability. And cosmetics is gaining online momentum as the pandemic drives cross-currents in the retail category. All this, Today in Data.

 

Data:

$10K: Amount of a fund that Elizabeth Mott set up to hire virtual makeup artists to share tips and tricks.

4.5K: Number of stores TJX shuttered worldwide on March 19.

22 percent: Decline in Q1 makeup sales compared to a year ago.

5 percent: Comp store increase for TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods brands for the month of February.

$4.4B: The net sales of TJX for its first fiscal year quarter ending May 2, 2020.

