Retail Expansions In Social Commerce, D2C

Instagram is providing social shopping to additional businesses, including its own community of influencers, as social commerce maintains its pandemic-fueled momentum. And Newegg is mastering the art of the pivot, having piloted a unique business model with a platform that directly connects suppliers and consumers. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

2011: The year Newegg launched a marketplace model where other sellers accessed its eCommerce platform.

$186B: Amount of social commerce sales in China in 2019.

102%: YOY increase in unique visitors Newegg achieved in its new business model pilot.

90%: Share of business decision-makers who said digital commerce will become their most important sales channel within one to three years.

80: Number of brands that Sephora says it has put onto Instagram checkout.