Today In Data

The Swift, But Uneven, Pace of Digital Payments Progress

By PYMNTS
Posted on
The world celebrated a milestone of sorts yesterday, as Apple Pay marked its sixth anniversary. The world is obviously a very different and much more digital place than it was in October 2014, and capturing customers requires new strategies and an eye toward building scale. But as potent as the progress has been, the pace hasn’t always been even by region or by institution when it comes to jumping the digital divide. But the jump is necessary for those that want to hold onto their consumers, whose needs are demonstrably shifting.

Data:

$65B: Value of in-person POS payments made with Apple Pay in 2019.

500K: Number of businesses the combined VersaPay/Solupay will have in its network.

99.5%: Share of B2B transactions done offline in the Middle Eastern region.

21%: Portion of consumers who have disputed a transaction within the last two months.

7-13%: Average APR offered on cards issued by credit unions.

