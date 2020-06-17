Walmart has teamed with Shopify to bolster its online marketplace presence. The retailer will add Shopify sellers to its marketplace and will especially aim to have small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) join its eCommerce lineup. And livestreaming is popular in China, while all signs show that major online shopping firms there will keep on a path to expansion. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

1,200: Maximum number of Shopify sellers Walmart will add to its marketplace this year under a deal with the retailer.

90%: Top share of Walmart’s assortment offered online estimated as of last month to come from its online marketplace.

74%: Percentage by which Walmart saw its eCommerce sales leap in the latest quarter.

$61B: Value of transactions China’s livestreaming eCommerce sector generated in 2019.

2.5M: Number of sellers Amazon has on its platform.