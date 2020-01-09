Today In Data

The Revivals Of Malls And Unattended Retail

By PYMNTS
Posted on
The Revivals Of Malls And Unattended Retail

U.S. shopping malls have reached the pinnacle of struggle, with empty shops hitting a 20-year high, but the American Dream mega-mall may be bucking the trend. The facility’s attractions include an ice-skating rink, a Nickelodeon Universe park and a ski slope. And in unattended retail, Stockwell’s new name sparked a turnaround for the firm. Its future is now about building scale and creating a national presence for its vending cupboards. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

2017: The year Stockwell launched.

9,300: Number of stores that shuttered in 2019, per Coresight data.

1,000: Minimum number of Stockwell machines across the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago.

9.7 percent: Mall vacancy rate, as pegged by Regis.

3.4 percent: The rate by which overall retail sales increased from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24.

