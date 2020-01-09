The Revivals Of Malls And Unattended Retail

U.S. shopping malls have reached the pinnacle of struggle, with empty shops hitting a 20-year high, but the American Dream mega-mall may be bucking the trend. The facility’s attractions include an ice-skating rink, a Nickelodeon Universe park and a ski slope. And in unattended retail, Stockwell’s new name sparked a turnaround for the firm. Its future is now about building scale and creating a national presence for its vending cupboards. All this, Today in Data.

Data:

2017: The year Stockwell launched.

9,300: Number of stores that shuttered in 2019, per Coresight data.

1,000: Minimum number of Stockwell machines across the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago.

9.7 percent: Mall vacancy rate, as pegged by Regis.

3.4 percent: The rate by which overall retail sales increased from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24.